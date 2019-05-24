Transparency data
HM Passport Office: May 2019
Data on HM Passport Office activities.
This document contains data on:
- number of orders for official copies of birth, adoption, death, marriage and civil partnership certificates
- processing adoption orders and providing a new birth certificate
- applications for the authorisation of corrections to birth, death, marriage, civil partnership or still-birth registrations
- applications for access to birth records for adopted adults applications to authorise people to register marriages
- applications to reduce 28-day notice period for marriage or civil partnership
- applications to review foreign divorces and foreign civil partnership dissolutions
- applications for the authorisation of late death registrations
- applications to process parental orders and provide a new birth certificate
- application for entry to be made in the Gender Recognition Register
- applications by adoptees and their birth relatives for the adoption contact register
- applications for the authorisation of the re-registrations of births
- applications for issue of the Registrar General’s licence for marriages and civil partnerships
- domestic applications for new, renewed, replacement or updated or extended UK passports
- applications by British nationals to renew or apply for a British passport from overseas
Published 24 May 2019