HM Passport Office: May 2019

Data on HM Passport Office activities.

Published 24 May 2019
HM Passport Office

HM Passport Office: May 2019

This document contains data on:

  • number of orders for official copies of birth, adoption, death, marriage and civil partnership certificates
  • processing adoption orders and providing a new birth certificate
  • applications for the authorisation of corrections to birth, death, marriage, civil partnership or still-birth registrations
  • applications for access to birth records for adopted adults applications to authorise people to register marriages
  • applications to reduce 28-day notice period for marriage or civil partnership
  • applications to review foreign divorces and foreign civil partnership dissolutions
  • applications for the authorisation of late death registrations
  • applications to process parental orders and provide a new birth certificate
  • application for entry to be made in the Gender Recognition Register
  • applications by adoptees and their birth relatives for the adoption contact register
  • applications for the authorisation of the re-registrations of births
  • applications for issue of the Registrar General’s licence for marriages and civil partnerships
  • domestic applications for new, renewed, replacement or updated or extended UK passports
  • applications by British nationals to renew or apply for a British passport from overseas
