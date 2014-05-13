Heatwave Plan for England
The Heatwave Plan for England remains unchanged for summer 2020. Additional actions may be needed due to COVID-19 and specific resources are available below.
Documents
Details
The Heatwave Plan for England aims to prepare for, alert people to, and prevent, the major avoidable effects on health during periods of severe heat in England.
It recommends a series of steps to reduce the risks to health from prolonged exposure to severe heat for:
- the NHS, local authorities, social care, and other public agencies
- professionals working with people at risk
- individuals, local communities and voluntary groups
The plan includes ‘Beat the heat: keeping care home residents safe and well’, a guide for care home staff.
Download a training slideset on the health impacts of hot weather and the Heatwave Plan for England for the health and social care system and the voluntary sector.
The Heatwave Plan for England is underpinned by the Heat-Health Watch Alert Service commissioned by Public Health England and operated by the Met Office.
The content of these alerts is aimed at health and social care organisations and other professionals that work with individuals or communities who may be affected by hot weather.
To register and receive the Heat-Health Watch Alerts, contact the Met Office: enquiries@metoffice.gov.uk
Last updated 28 May 2020 + show all updates
-
Leaflet, flyer, posters and hyperlinks in Heatwave Plan updated. Additional hot weather and COVID-19 specific resources added.
-
Updated 'Heatwave Plan for England'.
-
Updated advice for hydration, to align it with government nutrition advice on hydration and drinks.
-
Heatwave guidance updated.
-
Updated heatwave plan for England 2018 and added link to training slideset.
-
Added 'Beat the heat: keep care home residents safe and well'.
-
Published new cover letter and resources for this year's heatwave plan for England.
-
Uploaded 2015 editions of: Looking after yourself; Making the case; Advice for care home managers; and Advice for Health Professionals.
-
Uploaded the 'Heatwave Plan for England' (May 2015).
-
The 'Heatwave Plan for England 2014: easy read version' has been uploaded.
-
First published.