The Heatwave Plan for England aims to prepare for, alert people to, and prevent, the major avoidable effects on health during periods of severe heat in England.

It recommends a series of steps to reduce the risks to health from prolonged exposure to severe heat for:

the NHS, local authorities, social care, and other public agencies

professionals working with people at risk

individuals, local communities and voluntary groups

The plan includes ‘Beat the heat: keeping care home residents safe and well’, a guide for care home staff.

Download a training slideset on the health impacts of hot weather and the Heatwave Plan for England for the health and social care system and the voluntary sector.

The Heatwave Plan for England is underpinned by the Heat-Health Watch Alert Service commissioned by Public Health England and operated by the Met Office.

The content of these alerts is aimed at health and social care organisations and other professionals that work with individuals or communities who may be affected by hot weather.

To register and receive the Heat-Health Watch Alerts, contact the Met Office: enquiries@metoffice.gov.uk