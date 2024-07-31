Healthy Start extension: application guidance
Sets out who is eligible to apply for the Healthy Start scheme under the extended criteria, and how to apply.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has extended eligibility for the Healthy Start scheme to British children aged under 4 years old whose parent or guardian meets the financial eligibility criteria and is either:
- subject to a no recourse to public funds (NRPF) condition (as attached to their immigration permission)
- without any immigration status
This guidance provides full details of:
- who is elegible to apply for the scheme under the extended criteria
- how to apply