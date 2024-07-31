Guidance

Healthy Start extension: application guidance

Sets out who is eligible to apply for the Healthy Start scheme under the extended criteria, and how to apply.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 July 2024

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has extended eligibility for the Healthy Start scheme to British children aged under 4 years old whose parent or guardian meets the financial eligibility criteria and is either:

  • subject to a no recourse to public funds (NRPF) condition (as attached to their immigration permission)
  • without any immigration status

This guidance provides full details of:

  • who is elegible to apply for the scheme under the extended criteria
  • how to apply

31 July 2024

