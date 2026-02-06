Healthy child programme: high-impact area framework

The healthy child programme is the Department of Health and Social Care’s major public health programme for children, and the national delivery model for public health visiting and school nursing services from preconception to adulthood (ages 0 to 19) in England.

The programme’s high-impact areas aim to bridge principles and practice by translating its principles into actionable priorities within service delivery.

This guidance includes:

6 high-impact areas relevant to ages 0 to 5

4 high-impact areas relevant to ages 5 to 19 (or up to the age of 25 for care leavers and those with special educational needs and disabilities)

These areas cover physical, mental and emotional aspects of children’s development.

This framework has been written primarily for practitioners and providers of health visiting and school nursing services, although commissioners are also encouraged to read it in conjunction with the following related guidance: