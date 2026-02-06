Guidance

Delivery of the healthy child programme

The principles underlying the programme and the expectations that public health nursing teams are expected to meet when delivering services in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
6 February 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Introduction to delivery of the healthy child programme

HTML

Part 1: principles of delivery

HTML

Part 2: health visiting (ages 0 to 5)

HTML

Part 3: school nursing (ages 5 to 19)

HTML

Annexes

HTML

Details

The healthy child programme is the Department of Health and Social Care’s major public health programme for children, and the national delivery model for public health visiting and school nursing services from preconception to adulthood (ages 0 to 19, or up to the age of 25 for care leavers and those with special educational needs and disabilities) in England.

This guidance includes a detailed description of:

  • the core concepts of the programme
  • workforce requirements
  • the role of health visiting and school nursing teams
  • safeguarding responsibilities and supervision expectations
  • expectations for collaboration across agencies
  • the 4 levels of service provision (community, universal, targeted and specialist)
  • the quality, purpose and characteristics of each health and development review (ages 0 to 5) or health needs assessment (ages 5 to 19)

This guidance has been written primarily for practitioners, providers and commissioners delivering the programme. It should be read in conjunction with the following related publications:

Updates to this page

Published 6 February 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content