Healthier weight: defence insights to tackle a national challenge
A report on the development of the Defence Occupational Fitness (DOfit) programme to support military service personnel to be fitter and healthier.
This report shares learning from the development of the Defence Occupational Fitness (‘DOfit’) programme, offering insights into how the initiative has evolved since the pilot study and planned next steps, including:
a description of the Defence Health and Wellbeing Adviser (DHWA) training, to upskill health and healthcare staff to deliver the DOfit programme
an overview of the standards and frameworks used to measure outcomes
interviews with service personnel, DHWA practitioners and military leaders