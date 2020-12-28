Research and analysis

Healthier weight: defence insights to tackle a national challenge

A report on the development of the Defence Occupational Fitness (DOfit) programme to support military service personnel to be fitter and healthier.

Published 28 December 2020
Public Health England and Ministry of Defence

PHE DOfit Evaluation Report

Ref: GW-1654 PDF, 1.21MB, 67 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

DOfit Evaluation Report Annexe

Ref: GW-1654 PDF, 1.38MB, 66 pages

Healthy weight and physical activity infographic

Ref: GW-1654 PDF, 1.45MB, 2 pages

This report shares learning from the development of the Defence Occupational Fitness (‘DOfit’) programme, offering insights into how the initiative has evolved since the pilot study and planned next steps, including:

  • a description of the Defence Health and Wellbeing Adviser (DHWA) training, to upskill health and healthcare staff to deliver the DOfit programme

  • an overview of the standards and frameworks used to measure outcomes

  • interviews with service personnel, DHWA practitioners and military leaders

Published 28 December 2020

