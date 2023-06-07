Healthcare (EEA and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 annual report: April 2021 to March 2022
Annual report on payments made under the Healthcare (European Economic Area and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 from April 2021 to March 2022.
The Healthcare (EEA and Switzerland Arrangements) Act 2019 provides a legal framework to implement comprehensive reciprocal healthcare agreements with countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, following the UK’s departure from the EU.
This report covers payments made under this act in the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.