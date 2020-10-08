Health service products and medicines regulations 2018: annual review 2020

This document contains the 2020 annual reviews for 2 pieces of legislation.

The Health Services Products (Provision and Disclosure of Information) Regulations 2018 set out the conditions for collecting information from suppliers of drugs and other products used in the NHS.

The Health Service Medicines (Price Control Penalties and Price Control Appeals Amendment) Regulations 2018 set out the penalties in relation to the Secretary of State’s power to set prices for generic drugs in the UK.