Guidance

Health Institution Exemption for general medical devices

Guidance for health institutions that manufacture general medical devices under the Health Institution Exemption (HIE).

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 December 2025

Documents

Introduction

HTML

General information on the Health Institution Exemption

HTML

Leading practice guidelines

HTML

Illustrative examples

HTML

Details

This guidance replaces the previous guidance on in-house manufacture of medical devices in Great Britain. It clarifies the current position on the scope of the Health Institution Exemption (HIE) and provides leading practice guidelines and scenario-based examples to illustrate how health institutions should apply the HIE.

Updates to this page

Published 17 December 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page