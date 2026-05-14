Health Bill: transferring HSSIB to CQC - equality impact assessment
Outlines the approach to assessing equality impacts of transferring the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as part of the Health Bill.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Health Bill is supporting 2 overarching aims:
- improve patient safety and experience through a new single patient record (SPR), enabling joined-up, proactive care and empowering patients
- put power and resources in the hands of NHS organisations providing direct patient care by abolishing NHS England and stripping back national bureaucracy
See the Health Bill collection page for the bill’s other supporting documents:
- impact assessments
- other equality impact assessments