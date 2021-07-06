Health and Care Bill: delegated powers memorandum
Memorandum from the Department of Health and Social Care to the Delegated Powers and Regulatory Reform Committee to help with its scrutiny of the Health and Care Bill.
The memorandum identifies the provisions of the bill that confer powers to make delegated legislation, directions, guidance or schemes and explains in each case why the power has been taken and the nature of, and reasons for, the procedure selected.
The memorandum reflects the bill as introduced to the House of Commons on 6 July 2021.