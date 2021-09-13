Impact assessment

Health and Care Bill: combined impact assessments

Assessment of the impact of Health and Care Bill.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
13 September 2021

Documents

Core measures impact assessment

PDF, 1.41MB, 54 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Summary document and analysis of additional measures

PDF, 809KB, 39 pages

Social care impact assessments

PDF, 1.27MB, 92 pages

Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) impact assessment

PDF, 548KB, 24 pages

Details

The Health and Care Bill was introduced to Parliament on 6 July 2021, following publication of the white paper Integration and innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all in February 2021.

This primary legislation will build on the NHS’ own proposals for reform to make the health and care system less bureaucratic, more accountable, and more integrated in the wake of COVID-19.

The Regulatory Policy Committee has rated these impact assessments as fit-for-purpose.

Published 13 September 2021

