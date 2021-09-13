Health and Care Bill: combined impact assessments

The Health and Care Bill was introduced to Parliament on 6 July 2021, following publication of the white paper Integration and innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all in February 2021.

This primary legislation will build on the NHS’ own proposals for reform to make the health and care system less bureaucratic, more accountable, and more integrated in the wake of COVID-19.

The Regulatory Policy Committee has rated these impact assessments as fit-for-purpose.