Health and Care Act 2022: information standards

Department of Health and Social Care
25 March 2025

Applies to England

Health and Care Act 2022, section 95: open information standards and private provider enforcement measures impact assessment

PDF, 1.59 MB, 143 pages

Information standards provide a common set of requirements to be followed when health and adult social care providers use, process and share certain information.

The Health and Care Act 2022 introduced measures which will make information standards mandatory and extend their scope to include Care Quality Commission-registered private health and adult social care providers.

These measures are intended to enable improved sharing and more effective use of data across the health and adult social care system, through a standardised approach to the collection, storage and processing of data.

