Health and Care Act 2022: information standards
Assessment of the impact of making information standards mandatory for public and private health, and adult social care providers in England.
Applies to England
Information standards provide a common set of requirements to be followed when health and adult social care providers use, process and share certain information.
The Health and Care Act 2022 introduced measures which will make information standards mandatory and extend their scope to include Care Quality Commission-registered private health and adult social care providers.
These measures are intended to enable improved sharing and more effective use of data across the health and adult social care system, through a standardised approach to the collection, storage and processing of data.