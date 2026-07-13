Guide for Servicewomen Preparing for Arduous Courses

This guide brings together military research, scientific evidence and practical experience to help servicewomen prepare for the physical demands of arduous training and selection courses. It provides clear, accessible information that can be used well in advance of a course to support effective preparation and improve readiness.

Users will find practical guidance on building strength, endurance, and load-carrying capability, as well as reducing the risk of common training injuries. The guide explains how structured preparation, progressive training and early planning can support performance during demanding military activities.

The document also covers performance nutrition, hydration, recovery, sleep, equipment, environmental conditions, and hormone health. It explains how these factors can affect training outcomes and provides information to help servicewomen make informed decisions about their preparation and wellbeing throughout training.