Grenfell Tower Inquiry update

The Prime Minister has announced the appointment of two members to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel.

Published 11 May 2018
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Letter from Sir Martin Moore-Bick to the Prime Minister

PDF, 86.8KB, 1 page

Letter from the Prime Minister to Sir Martin Moore-Bick

PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Today the Prime Minister has announced her decision to appoint an additional two decision-making members to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel for phase 2 of its work.

The fire at Grenfell Tower was an unimaginable tragedy.

Given the scale and complexity of concerning issues that are emerging from the Inquiry’s early investigations, the Prime Minister has a continuing duty to ensure that the Inquiry always has the skills and expertise it requires for the challenges that lie ahead.

An Inquiry panel with a breadth of expertise and diversity of experience will best serve the work of the Inquiry for phase 2.

The Prime Minister will write again to the Chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick once suitable panel members are identified.

Read the Prime Minister’s Written Ministerial Statement.

