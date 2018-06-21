Correspondence

Greg Hands' resignation letter and the Prime Minister's response

Letter from Greg Hands to the Prime Minister announcing his resignation, and her response.

Published 21 June 2018
From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Documents

Greg Hands' letter of resignation

PDF, 81.3KB, 2 pages

Prime Minister's letter to Greg Hands

PDF, 57.2KB, 1 page

Details

