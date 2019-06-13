The Greater Manchester Local Industrial Strategy is a long-term plan aimed to increase productivity. It is locally led and developed in partnership with government, based on clear evidence and aligned to the national Industrial Strategy.

It sets out how Greater Manchester will work with government to:

set Greater Manchester up to be a global leader in health and care innovation

position Greater Manchester as a world-leading region for innovative firms to experiment with, develop and adopt advanced materials in manufacturing

build on Greater Manchester’s position as a leading European digital city-region, to maximise growing assets in cyber security

enable the digitalisation of all sectors and capitalise on the links between digital and creative industries that feed internationally significant clusters in broadcasting, content creation and media

launch the UK’s first city-region Clean Growth Mission to achieve carbon neutral living in Greater Manchester by 2038

ensure that the education, skills and employment system allow everyone to reach their potential

View the Greater Manchester Local Industrial Strategy: progress statement, published in October 2018.

The Local Industrial Strategies: policy prospectus sets out the objectives, policy rationale and approach to developing Local Industrial Strategies in partnership with places.