Government response to the RHC report on medical devices
The Minister of State at DHSC has responded to recommendations made by the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) on the regulation of medical devices.
The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) has published a report containing recommendations on how the UK can encourage international investment and innovation and improve safety in the medical devices sector through regulatory and non-regulatory changes.
The report makes recommendations for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and in this publication the government responds to the RHC on their recommendations.
The Minister of State for Health and Social Care, Will Quince, has responded to the RHC’s report in the attached letter, in which he outlines DHSC’s commitment to tackling the key issues highlighted.