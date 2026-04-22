Policy paper

Government response to the report ‘The First 1000 Days: a renewed focus’

The government's response to the Health and Social Care Committee report on improving support for babies, children and their families in the first 1,000 days of life.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 April 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Government response to the Health and Social Care Committee's fifth report of session 2024 to 2026, 'The First 1000 Days: a renewed focus'

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6279-6, CP 1556

PDF, 1.15 MB, 29 pages

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Government response to the Health and Social Care Committee's fifth report of session 2024 to 2026, 'The First 1000 Days: a renewed focus'

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-6279-6, CP 1556

HTML

Order a copy

Details

This is the government’s formal response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report ‘The First 1000 Days: a renewed focus’, published on 22 January 2026. 

The committee’s report set out its conclusions and made 15 recommendations against the following themes: 

  • Family Hubs and Start for Life programme  
  • health visitors  
  • workforce  
  • vaccinations  
  • integration between services 

The government welcomes the report and is grateful to everybody who contributed their time and expertise to the inquiry. 

This government is clear on its ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children ever and give every child the very best start in life. We share the committee’s ambition to ensure that all babies, children and their families can access the support they need, regardless of their circumstances, and are taking action across the areas covered in the report to support this.

Updates to this page

Published 22 April 2026

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