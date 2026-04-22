Government response to the report ‘The First 1000 Days: a renewed focus’

This is the government’s formal response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report ‘The First 1000 Days: a renewed focus’, published on 22 January 2026.

The committee’s report set out its conclusions and made 15 recommendations against the following themes:

Family Hubs and Start for Life programme

health visitors

workforce

vaccinations

integration between services

The government welcomes the report and is grateful to everybody who contributed their time and expertise to the inquiry.

This government is clear on its ambition to raise the healthiest generation of children ever and give every child the very best start in life. We share the committee’s ambition to ensure that all babies, children and their families can access the support they need, regardless of their circumstances, and are taking action across the areas covered in the report to support this.