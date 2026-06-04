Government response to the Lord Mann review on antisemitism and other forms of racism in the NHS
The government response to the Lord Mann review into antisemitism and other forms of racism in the NHS.
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Lord John Mann, the government independent advisor on antisemitism, was commissioned by the Secretary of State of Health and Social Care and the Prime Minister in October 2025 to lead a review into how the NHS and its regulatory system recognises, reports, and tackles antisemitism and other forms of racism, following multiple cases of intolerable antisemitism.
Lord Mann’s report sets out a comprehensive set of recommendations to:
- strengthen accountability
- improve reporting and investigation processes
- embed an anti-racist culture across the health system to ensure that patients and staff are better protected from discrimination and abuse
This document sets out the government’s response to the recommendations from the Mann review, including next steps for implementation.