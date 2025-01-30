Policy paper

Government response to the House of Lords food and health report

The government’s response to the House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee's report 'Recipe for health: a plan to fix our broken food system'.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 January 2025

On 24 October 2024, the House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee published its report Recipe for health: a plan to fix our broken food system.

The committee explored ways to improve the food system, to support people have better diets, achieve a healthier weight and live longer healthier lives.

This is the government’s response to the committee’s recommendations.

Published 30 January 2025

