Government response to the House of Lords food and health report
The government’s response to the House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee's report 'Recipe for health: a plan to fix our broken food system'.
On 24 October 2024, the House of Lords Food, Diet and Obesity Committee published its report Recipe for health: a plan to fix our broken food system.
The committee explored ways to improve the food system, to support people have better diets, achieve a healthier weight and live longer healthier lives.
This is the government’s response to the committee’s recommendations.