Transparency data
Government Major Projects Portfolio: Accounting Officer assessments MOD
A summary of Accounting Officer assessments completed for MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio programmes where tolerances have been exceeded.
Documents
Details
An Accounting Officer assessment relating to any programme or project may be triggered at any time by the Permanent Secretary, Directer General Finance, the relevant Top Level Budget (TLB) Director of Resources, Finance Director or TLB Director Capability.
These have all been provided to Parliament.
Published 8 March 2018
Last updated 13 February 2019 + show all updates
Last updated 13 February 2019 + show all updates
- Added: Teutates Programme Accounting Officer Assessment
- First published.