Global Health Framework: working together towards a healthier world
This framework for 2023 to 2025 sets out how the UK government will play a leading role in improving health globally and building resilience to future threats.
Documents
Details
As the Integrated Review Refresh 2023 states, this refreshed Global Health Framework sets out the UK’s continued commitment to global health efforts. The framework harnesses capabilities across government towards our global health aims, as set out in the set out in the International Development Strategy.
The Global Health Framework seeks to maximise the combined impact of our investments, innovation and engagement with important partners around the world on a bilateral and multilateral basis. It also aims to maximise impact working with global partners from industry, academia, funders, and civil society organisations to shape global policy and health outcomes. The Framework ensures that we are using our resources as effectively as we can to meet our objectives in a fully joined-up way.
This Framework sits alongside our:
- Health Systems Strengthening position paper setting out how we will help build strong, resilient and inclusive health systems
- Ending Preventable Deaths of Mothers, Babies and Children approach paper setting out how we will meet our commitment to do this by 2030