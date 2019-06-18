Research and analysis
Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF): Foundation Stage evaluation
The GCRF Foundation Stage evaluation was designed to develop an effective approach for evaluating the fund.
The GCRF Foundation Stage evaluation was commissioned to:
- develop a theory of change (setting out how the initiative will deliver impact)
- conduct a process evaluation of initial activities
- design an evaluation strategy and framework for a theory-based evaluation for 2018 to 2027
This inception report sets out the methodology proposed for the 3 strands of work.
Read about how the GCRF works.
Published 18 June 2019