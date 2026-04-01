Guidance

Get medicines to NHS patients earlier via the MHRA-NICE aligned pathway

By streamlining decision-making, the MHRA–NICE aligned pathway will help patients access new medicines 3–6 months sooner.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
1 April 2026

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Get medicines to NHS patients earlier via the MHRA-NICE aligned pathway

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This will be achieved as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s (NICE) decisions are brought forward to align with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), resulting in the delivery of regulatory and health technology assessment decisions at the same time.

Updates to this page

Published 1 April 2026

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