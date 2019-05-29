Corporate report

Full review of the shortage occupation list, May 2019

Full review of the shortage occupation lists for the UK and Scotland.

Published 29 May 2019
From:
Migration Advisory Committee

Documents

Full review of the shortage occupation list

PDF, 4.63MB, 398 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This is a full review of the shortage occupation lists (SOLs) for the UK and Scotland. The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) was commissioned to consider the full composition of the shortage occupation lists. The report examines which occupations are in shortage, and makes recommendations as to which occupations should be included in the SOLs.

Published 29 May 2019