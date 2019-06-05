Promotional material
Fuel labelling campaign toolkit: artwork for fuel retailers
Publicity materials for fuel retailers to support new biofuel labelling for petrol and diesel.
Documents
Details
Graphics, posters and leaflets for fuel retailers to download, print and display at filling stations, plus resources for retail staff.
The ZIP folders contain the following content:
Filling station essentials
Ready-to-print posters, fuel labels, leaflets and staff guidance.
The labels in the ‘All Fuel Labels to scale’ file are designed to print out to the correct size. It is your responsibility to make sure that the label sizes are correct as different printer and document settings may affect their size.
Design graphics folder
This file contains:
- EPS files to create labels for fuel dispensers and nozzles
- EPS files to create your own artwork
- PDF labels, posters and guidance
You will need ZIP software to open these files and design software to work with the EPS files.
Background
The new labels:
- help motorists pick the right fuel
- inform them of the biofuel content of both petrol and diesel
- explain that it is only the labels that have changed
- reassure people that they do not need to do anything differently
In line with legislation laid on 4 March 2019, fuel retailers have until 1 September 2019 to implement new fuel labelling requirements.
For more information visit KnowYourFuel.campaign.gov.uk.
These materials are all © Crown copyright 2019. You may re-use them free of charge in any format or medium, under the terms of the Open Government Licence v3.0.