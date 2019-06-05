Fuel labelling campaign toolkit: artwork for fuel retailers

Graphics, posters and leaflets for fuel retailers to download, print and display at filling stations, plus resources for retail staff.

The ZIP folders contain the following content:

Filling station essentials

Ready-to-print posters, fuel labels, leaflets and staff guidance.

The labels in the ‘All Fuel Labels to scale’ file are designed to print out to the correct size. It is your responsibility to make sure that the label sizes are correct as different printer and document settings may affect their size.

Design graphics folder

This file contains:

EPS files to create labels for fuel dispensers and nozzles

files to create your own artwork PDF labels, posters and guidance

You will need ZIP software to open these files and design software to work with the EPS files.

Background

The new labels:

help motorists pick the right fuel

inform them of the biofuel content of both petrol and diesel

explain that it is only the labels that have changed

reassure people that they do not need to do anything differently

In line with legislation laid on 4 March 2019, fuel retailers have until 1 September 2019 to implement new fuel labelling requirements.

For more information visit KnowYourFuel.campaign.gov.uk.