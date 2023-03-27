FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 9 May 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 9 May 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
27 March 2023

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported following the COVID-19 vaccinations in the Isle of Man (FOI/040 & FOI 22/508)

FOI-22-040-&-22-508-1

PDF, 90.2 KB, 23 pages

FOI-22-040-&-22-508-2

PDF, 184 KB, 28 pages

FOI-22-040-&-22-508-3

PDF, 80 KB, 19 pages

FOI-22-040-&-22-508-4

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request on the contract register (FOI 22/632)

Freedom of Information request on further data relating to the annual report for delivering high standards in medicines advertising regulations (FOI 22/637)

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/439)

Freedom of Information request on medicines and the Innovaive Licensing and Access Pathway (FOI 22/555)

Freedom of Information request on the staff employed for the purpose of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions (FOI 22/606)

Freedom of Information request on the marketing authorisation of Avicenna (FOI 22/607)

FOI-22-607-1

PDF, 1.02 MB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request on the data supporting efficacy and safety of Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for aged under 30 diagnosed with anxiety (FOI 22/610)

Freedom of Information request for emails regarding PFS caused by Dutasteride (FOI 22/633)

Freedom of Information request on the deaths reported following a COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 22/351)

Freedom of Information request on electronic copies of the delcaration of conformity for use for X-ray image interpretive software (FOI 22/612)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported of vCJD transmission via any blood products (FOI 22/613 & FOI 22/620)

FOI-22-613-&-22-620-1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI-22-613-&-22-620-2

PDF, 37.1 KB, 25 pages

Freedom of Information request on the contracts with telecom businesses (FOI 22/621)

Freedom of Information request on the correspondaence with Biocomposites regarding the use of Stimulan (FOI 22/622)

Freedom of Information request on the approval of the Valneva vaccine for ages 18-50 (FOI 22/641)

Freedom of Information request on the volume of vaccinated who have been reinfected (FOI 22/655)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions reported relating to the COVID-19 vaccine for the Merseyside region (FOI 22/376)

Freedom of Information request on the recommendation of Fentanyl patches to add a conrtaindication to the SmPC (FOI 22/642)

Freedom of Information request on the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the paediatric population (FOI 22/654)

Published 27 March 2023