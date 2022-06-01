FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 7 March 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 7 March 2022 The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 7 March 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
1 June 2022

Freedom of Information on a copy of the table and column names of the database used to store data from users of the Coronavirus Yellow Card reporting site (FOI 22/458)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-458)

Freedom of Information on number of PCR tests and Lateral flow test reports received by MHRA during the period 01/01/2020-31/03/2022 (FOI 22/459)

Freedom of Information on CHM meeting minutes (FOI 22/503)

Freedom of Information of publish a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/519)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/452)

Freedom of Information on publication of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines adverse reactions and reports for Graves’ disease are listed under the term “Basedow’s disease” (FOI 22/507)

Freedom of Information on PAR Loprazolam product (FOI 22/196)

Freedom of Information on how many seizures of medicines have been made in the last 12 months for medicines that do not require any form of import licence or prescription, and are not banned medicines or controlled drugs (FOI 22/431)

Freedom of Information request on deaths occurring in association with isotretinoin (FOI 22/455 )

Freedom of Information on in vivo testing for the vaccines during the clinical trials or following administration to the wider UK population

Freedom of Information request on the clinical and non-clinical overviews (FOI 22/524)

Freedom of Information request on when the current COVID-19 vaccines will be fully authorised and approved (FOI 22/153)

Freedom of Information request on analytical techniques used by MHRA/NIBSC relating to independent analysis of COVID-19 vaccines, and with particular reference to contaminants identified by laboratories around the world (FOI 22/465)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/434)

Freedom of Information request on evidence submitted to the MHRA during the Coroners' investigation into the death of Shante Turay-Thomas (FOI 22/481)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-524-1

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-524-2

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-524 -3

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-434-1)

Freedom of Information on the risk of ICU admission as a result of COVID19 infection - by age categorisation and riskof developing VITT or CVST specifically as a result of AstraZeneca vaccination (FOI 22/435)

Freedom of Information request on the non-confidential parts of MHRA's assessment report for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the regulation 174 authorisation are published in the PAR (FOI 22/517)

Freedom of Information on adverse event reactions to the Pfizer vaccine in Gibraltar since roll-out (FOI 22/492)

