FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 7 February 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 May 2022

Documents

Freedom of Information request on the investigations of adverse reaction reports (FOI 22/021)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 Lateral Flow Tests and ethylene oxide (FOI 22/051)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on cost price of processing PCR tests for COVID-19 (FOI 22/053)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Management Plan for Ritonavir 100 mg film-coated tablets (FOI 22/360)

HTML

FOI-22-360-1

PDF, 890 KB, 129 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine since 2019 (FOI 22/028)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Management Plan for Janumet (FOI 22/029)

HTML

FOI-22-029-1

PDF, 2.67 MB, 65 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


Freedom of Information request on the PCR test kits and Ethylene Oxide (FOI 22/044)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on PCR testing kits and ethylene oxide (FOI 22/052)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/055)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety of lateral flow tests containing ethleyne oxide (FOI 22/058)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the assessment reports and data for Lipantil Micro 200 mg (FOI 22/061)

HTML

FOI-22-061-1

PDF, 100 KB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-2

PDF, 1.19 MB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-3

PDF, 15.7 MB, 85 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-4

PDF, 6.49 MB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-5

PDF, 1.91 MB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-6

PDF, 1020 KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-7

PDF, 1.48 MB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-8

PDF, 1.73 MB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-9

PDF, 1.73 MB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-10

PDF, 3.16 MB, 18 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-061-11

PDF, 1.31 MB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/327)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/348)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the price and environment costs of lateral flow and PCR tests (FOI 22/374)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions relating to COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/423 – FOI 22/427)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the innovator RMP Gilenya (FOI 22/045)

HTML

FOI-22-045-1

PDF, 1.5 MB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports within Northern Ireland between September to December 2019, and September to December 2021 (FOI 22/043)

HTML

FOI-22-043-1

PDF, 56.5 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of vaccinations (FOI 22/054)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions relating to vaccinations (FOI 22/067)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the risk analysis of the yellow card reporting system (FOI 22/086)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions and death statistics relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/125)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/145)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/152)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions relating to the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/163)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reporting system (FOI 22/166)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions and death statistics relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/220)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/421)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on funding from Bill Gates (FOI 22/443)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Lateral Flow Tests detecting SARS-CoV-2 (FOI 22/007)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the timeline of the isotretinoin review (FOI 22/094)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports submitted by the NHS Ambulance service (FOI 22/370)

HTML

FOI-11-370-1

PDF, 203 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-370-2

PDF, 196 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-370-3

PDF, 199 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


FOI-22-370-4

PDF, 193 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.


Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions and death statistics relating to the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/442)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine (FOI 22/462)

HTML

Details

Published 31 May 2022