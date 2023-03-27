FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 6 June 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 6 June 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
27 March 2023

Documents

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported for pseudolymphoma following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/627)

HTML

FOI-22-627-1

PDF, 24 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on yellow card report data for COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/679)

HTML

FOI-22-679-1

PDF, 47.9 KB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-679-2

PDF, 49.8 KB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-679-3

PDF, 68.4 KB, 35 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-649-4

PDF, 108 KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on a copy of of Part III.1 and Annex 4, targeted follow-up questionnaire for Provigil 100 mg tablets (FOI 22/689)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on specific batch numbers on the adverse reactions reported following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/661)

HTML

FOI-22-661-1

PDF, 402 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-661-2

PDF, 401 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-661-3

PDF, 398 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the clinical overview regarding Metformin Hydrochloride 500 mg Powder for Oral Solution (FOI 22/696)

HTML

FOI-22-696-1

PDF, 5 MB, 75 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on internal emails relating to Post Finasteride Syndrome caused by any 5-Alpha-Reductase Inhibitor medicines (FOI 22/690)

HTML

FOI-22-690-1

PDF, 72.4 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-690-2

PDF, 630 KB, 9 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-690-3

PDF, 641 KB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-690-4

PDF, 130 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on process of an Freedom of Information request internal review (FOI 22/697)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on shoulder injuries reported as an adverse reaction following a COVID-19 vaccine administration (FOI 22/703)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the public assessment report of Nitrofurantoin 100mg Prolonged-Release Capsules (FOI 22/712)

HTML

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 6 June 2022

Published 27 March 2023