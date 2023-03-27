Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 6 June 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 6 June 2022
Documents
FOI-22-627-1
PDF, 24 KB, 1 page
FOI-22-679-1
PDF, 47.9 KB, 28 pages
FOI-22-679-2
PDF, 49.8 KB, 29 pages
FOI-22-679-3
PDF, 68.4 KB, 35 pages
FOI-22-649-4
PDF, 108 KB, 49 pages
FOI-22-661-1
PDF, 402 KB, 1 page
FOI-22-661-2
PDF, 401 KB, 1 page
FOI-22-661-3
PDF, 398 KB, 1 page
FOI-22-696-1
PDF, 5 MB, 75 pages
FOI-22-690-1
PDF, 72.4 KB, 2 pages
FOI-22-690-2
PDF, 630 KB, 9 pages
FOI-22-690-3
PDF, 641 KB, 10 pages
FOI-22-690-4
PDF, 130 KB, 3 pages
