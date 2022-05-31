FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 6 December 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 6 December 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine (FOI 21/1241)

Freedom of Information request on all emails sent or received by the head of the MHRA's Biologicals Unit since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for Novavax , Novavax, NVX-CoV2373 and Nuvaxovid (FOI 21/1243)

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA contracts register (FOI 21/1257)

Freedom of Information request on the Drug Analysis Print (DAP) for the Fluenz Tetra vaccine (FOI 21/1272)

FOI-21-1272-1

FOI-21-1272-2

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the COVID-19 Novavax vaccine (FOI 21/1274)

Freedom of Information request on the efficacy and safety data regarding COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1246)

Freedom of Information request on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancies (FOI 21/1250)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical trials data showing phenomenon of antigenic imprinting (FOI 21/1275)

Freedom of Information request on the documents related to those who never received COVID-19 vaccine and those who had COVID-19 once and were re-infected and then transmitted SARS-CoV-2 (FOI/1281)

Freedom of Information request on correspondence within the MHRA regarding the regulation of COVID-19 testing labs in relation to Randox since January 2020 (FOI 21/1204)

Freedom of Information request on Paediatric Investigation Plan for molnupiravir (FOI 21/1205)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval on the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1242)

Freedom of Information request on the death's reported following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1216)

Freedom of Information request on the total number of Yellow Card reports to date since 2021 (FOI 21/1219)

Freedom of Information request on the Drug Analysis Prints for the 4 in 1 child booster shots and MMR vaccinations (FOI 21/1223)

FOI-21-1223-1

FOI-21-1223-2

FOI-21-1223-3

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA IT security strategy (FOI 21/1270)

Freedom of Information request on the relation to causing suicidal ideation and behaviour (FOI 21/1210)

Freedom of Information request on the Risk Management Plan for Sodium Bicarbonate 500 mg Capsules, Clonazepam 0.5mg & 2mg Tablets and Naprosyn 250mg and 500mg Tablets (FOI 21/1283)

Freedom of Information request on applications submitted for Trabectedin in the last six months (FOI 21/1285)

Freedom of Information request on the Public Assessment Report for Cibinqo 50, 100 & 200 mg film-coated tablets (FOI 21/1211)

Published 31 May 2022