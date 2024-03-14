FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 4 December 2023

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 4 December 2023.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 March 2024

Documents

FOI 23/673

PDF, 70 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/673 - attachment 1

PDF, 12 MB, 53 pages

FOI 23/673 - attachment 2

PDF, 14.4 MB, 54 pages

FOI 23/730 - attachment 1

PDF, 88.7 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/730

PDF, 142 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/730 - attachment 2

PDF, 19.9 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/730 - attachment 3

PDF, 47.1 KB, 13 pages

FOI 23/730 - attachment 4

PDF, 132 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/730 - attachment 5

PDF, 84.2 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/730 - attachment 6

PDF, 1.01 MB, 30 pages

FOI 23/736

PDF, 199 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/753

PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/753 - attachment 1

PDF, 15.1 MB, 59 pages

FOI 23/753 - attachment 2

PDF, 9.1 MB, 34 pages

FOI 23/753 - attachment 3

PDF, 9.1 MB, 34 pages

FOI 23/7770

PDF, 76 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/774

PDF, 170 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/774 - attachment 1

PDF, 1.34 MB, 235 pages

FOI 23/774 - attachment 2

PDF, 4.36 MB, 813 pages

FOI 23/795

PDF, 199 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/818

PDF, 67.9 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/818 - attachment

94.5 KB

FOI 23/847

PDF, 165 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/849

PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/855 & FOI 23/856

PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/857

PDF, 113 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 2

PDF, 135 KB, 28 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 3

PDF, 70.1 KB, 5 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 4

PDF, 75.8 KB, 8 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 5

PDF, 113 KB, 21 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 6

PDF, 70.4 KB, 6 pages

FOI 23/857 - attachment 7

PDF, 133 KB, 24 pages

FOI 23/864

PDF, 99.2 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/865

PDF, 99.4 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/867

PDF, 67.7 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/870

PDF, 68.3 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/871

PDF, 167 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/873

PDF, 129 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/873 - attachment

PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/875

PDF, 67.1 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/879

PDF, 143 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/879 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/879 - attachment 2

PDF, 108 KB, 49 pages

FOI 23/884

PDF, 146 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/886

PDF, 67.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/897

PDF, 77.5 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/898

PDF, 70.9 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/906

PDF, 58.2 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/916

PDF, 135 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/923

PDF, 151 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/937

PDF, 139 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/937 - attachment 1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/937 - attachment 2

PDF, 242 KB, 49 pages

Details

Published 14 March 2024

