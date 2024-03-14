Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 30 October 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 30 October 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/659
PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/684
PDF, 158 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/722
PDF, 135 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/729
PDF, 126 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/731
PDF, 111 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/732
PDF, 129 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/735
PDF, 87.6 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/743
PDF, 111 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/744
PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/745
PDF, 156 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/746
PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/749
PDF, 103 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/750
PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/758
PDF, 144 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/803
PDF, 56.4 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/820
PDF, 63.4 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/824
PDF, 66.4 KB, 2 pages
