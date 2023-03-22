FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 30 May 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 30 May 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
22 March 2023

Freedom of Information request on the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/674)

Freedom of Information request on the policies and stanards for evaluation of AI in medical and healthcare devices (FOI 22/678)

Freedom of Information request on Human anti-D Immunoglobulin obtained from blood plasma donations (FOI 22/709)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports submitted by the Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust (FOI 22/667)

Freedom of Information request on the Electronic copies of the CTA submission package relating to Selgantolimod Phase 2 study (FOI 22/681)

FOI-22-681-1

PDF, 1.05 MB, 6 pages

FOI-22-681-2

PDF, 767 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-681-3

PDF, 5.72 MB, 154 pages

FOI-22-681-4

PDF, 1.44 MB, 36 pages

FOI-22-681-5

PDF, 90 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-681-6

PDF, 91.8 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-681-7

PDF, 98.3 KB, 2 pages

FOI-22-681-8

PDF, 95.2 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-681-9

PDF, 70.3 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-681-10

PDF, 1.6 MB, 14 pages

FOI-22-681-11

PDF, 1.61 MB, 14 pages

FOI-22-681-12

PDF, 897 KB, 13 pages

FOI-22-681-13

PDF, 336 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-681-14

PDF, 290 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request on history of the drug safety alerts and label additions for fluoroquinolone and macrolide medicines (FOI 22/685)

Freedom of Information request on information regarding defibrillators failing to shock (FOI 22/686)

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 vaccination in those with a weakened immune system (FOI 22/693)

Freedom of Information request on the volume of applications received for e-cigarette licences (FOI 22/731)

