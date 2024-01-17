FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 29 August 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 29 August 2022.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 January 2024

Documents

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/755)

HTML

FOI 22/755_PDF - attachment 1

PDF, 1.07 MB, 106 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI 22/755_PDF - attachment 2

PDF, 1.02 MB, 160 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/818)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/842)

HTML

FOI 22/842 - attachment 1

PDF, 193 KB, 10 pages

FOI 22/842 - attachment 2

PDF, 178 KB, 8 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/843)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/860)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/862)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/868)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/869)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/875)

HTML

FOI 22/875 - attachment 1

PDF, 684 KB, 23 pages

FOI 22/875 - attachment 2

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI 22/875 - attachment 3

PDF, 663 KB, 17 pages

FOI 22/875 - attachment 4

PDF, 683 KB, 21 pages

FOI 22/875 - attachment 5

PDF, 683 KB, 21 pages

FOI 22/875 - attachment 6

PDF, 689 KB, 23 pages

FOI 22/875 - attachment 7

PDF, 654 KB, 14 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/881)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/882)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/888)

HTML

FOI 22/888 - attachment

PDF, 613 KB, 91 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/889)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/897)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/907)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/920)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/925)

HTML

FOI 22/925 - attachment

PDF, 1.5 MB, 31 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/927)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/933)

HTML

Details

