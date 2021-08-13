FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 28 June 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 28 June 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
13 August 2021

Freedom of Information request on the age and sex breakdown of people who experienced thromboembolic events following the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-586)

Freedom of Information request on a list of all new vaccines in use in the UK, the number of vaccine deaths, per vaccine, per month for each year from 2010 to 2020 for these vaccines (FOI 21-590)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 1

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 2

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 3

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 4

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 5

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 6

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 7

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 8

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 9

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-590) Attachment 10

Freedom of Information request on death statistics (FOI 21-592)

Freedom of Information request on how many women have had the COVID-19 vaccine, paroxysmal extreme pain disorder and cases of spontaneous abortion (FOI 21-594)

Freedom of Information request on ADR reports for AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines by people who were taking warfarin, apixaban or other anti-coagulants at the time of vaccination (FOI 21-596)

Freedom of Information request on ADR reports for AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines by people who were taking methotrexate at the time of vaccination (FOI 21-600)

Freedom of Information request on ADR reports for AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines by people who were taking Adalimumab or other TNF inhibitors at the time of vaccination (FOI 21-601)

Freedom of Information request on how Avacta identified whether information is suitable or unsuitable for public disclosure by the MHRA (FOI 21-603)

Freedom of Information request on all records relating to investigations into fatal outcomes of a 'serious suspected adverse reaction' over the past five years (FOI 21-604)

Freedom of Information request on suspected reports of shoulder injury related to vaccine administration in the adult population (FOI 21-605)

Freedom of Information request on reported side effects for Montelukast (FOI 21-607)

Freedom of Information request on the total number of ADR reports of COVID-19 vaccines for people with psychotic disorders taking penfluridolt (FOI 21-610)

Freedom of Information request on the RMP and education materials for Aprovel and CoAprovel (FOI 21-634)

Freedom of Information request on reports the MHRA have received in association with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) and the Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) vaccine (FOI 21-645)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-645) Attachment 1

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-645) Attachment 2

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-645) Attachment 3

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-645) Attachment 4

Freedom of Information request on records of correspondence from doctors and other medical personnel to the MHRA about software that uses artificial intelligence or machine learning to diagnose illness (FOI 21-666)

Freedom of Information request on whether the COVID-19 vaccine rollout involves the administration of a placebo (FOI 21-687)

Freedom of Information request on the total number of individual inactivated influenza vaccines that have been administered to the UK population since the first reported ADR on 09/10/1963 until 08/04/21 (FOI 21-700)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the Novavax and Valneva vaccines (FOI 21-706)

Freedom of Information request on Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19 (FOI 21-708)

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-712)

