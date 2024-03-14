Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 27 November 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 27 November 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/321
PDF, 95.5 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/421
PDF, 177 KB, 4 pages
FOI 23/421 - attachment 1
PDF, 489 KB, 6 pages
FOI 23/421 - attachment 2
PDF, 1.55 MB, 4 pages
FOI 23/421 - attachment 3
PDF, 748 KB, 7 pages
FOI 23/572
PDF, 95.6 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/829
PDF, 71.7 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/834
PDF, 99.6 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/834 - attachment
PDF, 210 KB, 5 pages
FOI 23/835
PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/837
PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/840
PDF, 191 KB, 4 pages
FOI 23/845
PDF, 120 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/846
PDF, 140 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/851
PDF, 68.5 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/852
PDF, 115 KB, 4 pages
FOI 23/853
PDF, 81.9 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/853 - attachment
PDF, 167 KB, 15 pages
FOI 23/858
PDF, 115 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/858 - attachment
PDF, 808 KB, 72 pages
FOI 23/859
PDF, 121 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/896
PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/904
PDF, 72.1 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/917
PDF, 66.4 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/917 - attachment
PDF, 19.6 MB, 273 pages
FOI 23/920
PDF, 70.6 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/925
PDF, 99.1 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/925 - attachment 1
PDF, 69.1 KB, 36 pages
FOI 23/925 - attachment 2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/928
PDF, 62.5 KB, 1 page
Details
