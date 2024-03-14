FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 27 March 2023

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 27 March 2023.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 March 2024

Documents

FOI 22/1128

PDF, 78.7 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/156

PDF, 91.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/163

PDF, 71.6 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/175

PDF, 182 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/177

PDF, 81.6 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/188

PDF, 72.7 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/188 - attachment

PDF, 3.03 MB, 65 pages

FOI 23/197

PDF, 105 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/199

PDF, 66.7 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/208

PDF, 186 KB, 3 pages

FOI 23/221

PDF, 216 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/222

PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/228

PDF, 67.1 KB, 1 page

Details

