Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 27 December 2021
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 27 December 2021
Documents
FOI-21-1273-1
PDF, 1.15 MB, 101 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1273-2
PDF, 1.14 MB, 99 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1273-3
PDF, 5.01 MB, 351 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1273-4
PDF, 547 KB, 95 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-1
PDF, 260 KB, 130 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-2
PDF, 344 KB, 128 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-3
PDF, 349 KB, 130 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-4
PDF, 329 KB, 128 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-5
PDF, 336 KB, 131 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-6
PDF, 944 KB, 129 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-7
PDF, 1000 KB, 129 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-8
PDF, 107 KB, 55 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-9
PDF, 159 KB, 52 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-10
PDF, 125 KB, 52 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-11
PDF, 172 KB, 59 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-12
PDF, 160 KB, 53 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-13
PDF, 163 KB, 55 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-14
PDF, 68.4 KB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-15
PDF, 114 KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-16
PDF, 116 KB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-17
PDF, 113 KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-18
PDF, 117 KB, 38 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-19
PDF, 114 KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-20
PDF, 64 KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-21
PDF, 218 KB, 106 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-22
PDF, 322 KB, 104 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-23
PDF, 293 KB, 107 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-24
PDF, 295 KB, 108 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-25
PDF, 567 KB, 104 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-26
PDF, 557 KB, 104 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-27
PDF, 564 KB, 104 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-28
PDF, 389 KB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-29
PDF, 391 KB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-30
PDF, 383 KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-31
PDF, 393 KB, 31 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-32
PDF, 383 KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1345-33
PDF, 386 KB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1372-1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1372-2
PDF, 50.3 KB, 28 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1375-1
PDF, 88.1 KB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1375-2
PDF, 129 KB, 22 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1375-3
PDF, 118 KB, 22 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI-21-1375-4
PDF, 74.4 KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
