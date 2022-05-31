FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 27 December 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 27 December 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports for batch number 4120z003 of the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1267)

Freedom of Information request on access to the RMP's for Tukysa, Enhertu, Nerlynx, Tykerb and Margenza (FOI 21/1273)

FOI-21-1273-1

PDF, 1.15 MB, 101 pages

FOI-21-1273-2

PDF, 1.14 MB, 99 pages

FOI-21-1273-3

PDF, 5.01 MB, 351 pages

FOI-21-1273-4

PDF, 547 KB, 95 pages

Freedom of Information request on the weekly summary of yellow card reports for November and December 2021 (FOI 21/1345)

FOI-21-1345-1

PDF, 260 KB, 130 pages

FOI-21-1345-2

PDF, 344 KB, 128 pages

FOI-21-1345-3

PDF, 349 KB, 130 pages

FOI-21-1345-4

PDF, 329 KB, 128 pages

FOI-21-1345-5

PDF, 336 KB, 131 pages

FOI-21-1345-6

PDF, 944 KB, 129 pages

FOI-21-1345-7

PDF, 1000 KB, 129 pages

FOI-21-1345-8

PDF, 107 KB, 55 pages

FOI-21-1345-9

PDF, 159 KB, 52 pages

FOI-21-1345-10

PDF, 125 KB, 52 pages

FOI-21-1345-11

PDF, 172 KB, 59 pages

FOI-21-1345-12

PDF, 160 KB, 53 pages

FOI-21-1345-13

PDF, 163 KB, 55 pages

FOI-21-1345-14

PDF, 68.4 KB, 38 pages

FOI-21-1345-15

PDF, 114 KB, 37 pages

FOI-21-1345-16

PDF, 116 KB, 38 pages

FOI-21-1345-17

PDF, 113 KB, 37 pages

FOI-21-1345-18

PDF, 117 KB, 38 pages

FOI-21-1345-19

PDF, 114 KB, 37 pages

FOI-21-1345-20

PDF, 64 KB, 37 pages

FOI-21-1345-21

PDF, 218 KB, 106 pages

FOI-21-1345-22

PDF, 322 KB, 104 pages

FOI-21-1345-23

PDF, 293 KB, 107 pages

FOI-21-1345-24

PDF, 295 KB, 108 pages

FOI-21-1345-25

PDF, 567 KB, 104 pages

FOI-21-1345-26

PDF, 557 KB, 104 pages

FOI-21-1345-27

PDF, 564 KB, 104 pages

FOI-21-1345-28

PDF, 389 KB, 30 pages

FOI-21-1345-29

PDF, 391 KB, 30 pages

FOI-21-1345-30

PDF, 383 KB, 29 pages

FOI-21-1345-31

PDF, 393 KB, 31 pages

FOI-21-1345-32

PDF, 383 KB, 29 pages

FOI-21-1345-33

PDF, 386 KB, 29 pages

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1322)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1342)

Freedom of Information request on the RMP of the pharmacovigilance system (FOI 21/1363)

Freedom of Information request on the Drug Analysis Print for the 6 in 1 infant vaccine (FOI 21/1372)

HTML

FOI-21-1372-1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

FOI-21-1372-2

PDF, 50.3 KB, 28 pages

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1373)

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccinations for Jersey in the Channel Islands (FOI 21/1375)

FOI-21-1375-1

PDF, 88.1 KB, 13 pages

FOI-21-1375-2

PDF, 129 KB, 22 pages

FOI-21-1375-3

PDF, 118 KB, 22 pages

FOI-21-1375-4

PDF, 74.4 KB, 7 pages

Freedom of Information request on the contracts between the MHRA and the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers (FOI 21/1377)

