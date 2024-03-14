Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 25 December 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 25 December 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/806
PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 1
PDF, 5.94 MB, 131 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 2
PDF, 4.42 MB, 104 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 3
PDF, 3.22 MB, 85 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 4
PDF, 4.01 MB, 94 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 5
PDF, 3.35 MB, 75 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 6
PDF, 1.85 MB, 45 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 7
PDF, 1.11 MB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 8
PDF, 2.73 MB, 70 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 9
PDF, 3.5 MB, 77 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 10
PDF, 3.29 MB, 81 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 11
PDF, 2.64 MB, 65 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 12
PDF, 3.38 MB, 87 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 13
PDF, 2.84 MB, 66 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 14
PDF, 5.21 MB, 125 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 15
PDF, 4.69 MB, 126 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 16
PDF, 5.34 MB, 128 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 17
PDF, 5.21 MB, 120 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/806 - attachment 18
PDF, 3.93 MB, 80 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/812
PDF, 138 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/812 - attachment 1
PDF, 1.16 MB, 14 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/812 - attachment 2
PDF, 4.99 MB, 21 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861
PDF, 148 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 1
PDF, 101 KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 2
PDF, 344 KB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 3
PDF, 759 KB, 42 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 4
PDF, 181 KB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 5
PDF, 434 KB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 6
PDF, 364 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 7
PDF, 12.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/861 - attachment 8
PDF, 18.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/932 - attachment
PDF, 58.3 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/933
PDF, 71.8 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/926
PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/935
PDF, 93.1 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 25 December 2023.