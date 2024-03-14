Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 23 October 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 23 October 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/050
PDF, 255 KB, 25 pages
FOI 23/647
PDF, 163 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/677
PDF, 63.6 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/696
PDF, 67.3 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/702
PDF, 98.2 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/702 - attachment 1
PDF, 70.4 KB, 34 pages
FOI 23/702 - attachment 2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/703
PDF, 116 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/707
PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/710
PDF, 147 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/715
PDF, 156 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/718
PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/725
PDF, 71.5 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/726
PDF, 273 KB, 6 pages
FOI 23/727
PDF, 138 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/739
PDF, 144 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/747
PDF, 112 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/748
PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/759
PDF, 104 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/766
PDF, 69.9 KB, 3 pages
FOI 23/771
PDF, 156 KB, 2 pages
FOI 23/790
PDF, 101 KB, 1 page
FOI 23/807
PDF, 67.5 KB, 2 pages
