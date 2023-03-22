Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 23 May 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 23 May 2022
Documents
FOI-22-562-1
PDF, 113 KB, 5 pages
FOI-22-562-2
PDF, 393 KB, 17 pages
FOI-22-669-1
PDF, 252 KB, 27 pages
FOI-22-521-1
PDF, 184 KB, 3 pages
FOI-22-671-1
PDF, 148 KB, 28 pages
FOI-22-671-2
PDF, 188 KB, 35 pages
FOI-22-671-3
PDF, 107 KB, 49 pages
FOI-22-668-1
PDF, 53.7 KB, 31 pages
FOI-22-668-2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Details
