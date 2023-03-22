FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 23 May 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 23 May 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
22 March 2023

Documents

Freedom of Information request on the analysis of the Yellow Card reports (FOI 22/562)

HTML

FOI-22-562-1

PDF, 113 KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-562-2

PDF, 393 KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reaction follow-up forms for Aubagio (FOI 22/669)

HTML

FOI-22-669-1

PDF, 252 KB, 27 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/521)

HTML

FOI-22-521-1

PDF, 184 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported relating to Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hib and hepatitis B, Meningococcal group B, Measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations (FOI 22/671)

HTML

FOI-22-671-1

PDF, 148 KB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-671-2

PDF, 188 KB, 35 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-671-3

PDF, 107 KB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following the BCG vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/668)

HTML

FOI-22-668-1

PDF, 53.7 KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-668-2

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the legal challende by the Association of Children Damaged bu Hormone Pregnancy Tests (FOI 22/670)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the public assessment reports for Metformin Hydrochloride oral solutions (FOI 22/684)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the notifications received for an unlicensed CBPM by month over the last 12 months of available data (FOI 22/653)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the marketing authorisation for Kolanticon Gel (FOI 22/687)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on funding and contributions from pharmaceutical companies (FOI 22/702)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 virus (FOI 22/704)

HTML

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 23 May 2022

Published 22 March 2023

Related content