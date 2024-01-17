FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 August 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 August 2022.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
17 January 2024

Documents

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/605)

HTML

FOI 22/605 - attachment 1

PDF, 793 KB, 9 pages

FOI 22/605 - attachment 2

PDF, 50.3 KB, 1 page

FOI 22/605 - attachment 3

PDF, 838 KB, 1 page

FOI 22/605 - attachment 4

PDF, 179 KB, 5 pages

FOI 22/605 - attachment 5

PDF, 61.8 KB, 4 pages

FOI 22/605 - attachment 6

PDF, 802 KB, 6 pages

FOI 22/605 - attachment 7

PDF, 58.1 KB, 2 pages

FOI 22/605 - attachment 8

PDF, 54.8 KB, 2 pages

FOI 22/605 - attachment 9

PDF, 70.2 KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/844)

HTML

FOI 22/844 - attachment

PDF, 595 KB, 5 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/848)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/853)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/854)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/861)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/867)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/874)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/877)

HTML

FOI 22/877 - attachment

PDF, 1.53 MB, 70 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/878)

HTML

FOI 22/878 - attachment

PDF, 310 KB, 19 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/886)

HTML

FOI 22/886 - attachment

PDF, 741 KB, 6 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/896)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/901)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/903)

HTML

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/909)

HTML

Details

Published 17 January 2024

