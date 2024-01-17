Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 22 August 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 22 August 2022.
FOI 22/605 - attachment 1
PDF, 793 KB, 9 pages
FOI 22/605 - attachment 2
PDF, 50.3 KB, 1 page
FOI 22/605 - attachment 3
PDF, 838 KB, 1 page
FOI 22/605 - attachment 4
PDF, 179 KB, 5 pages
FOI 22/605 - attachment 5
PDF, 61.8 KB, 4 pages
FOI 22/605 - attachment 6
PDF, 802 KB, 6 pages
FOI 22/605 - attachment 7
PDF, 58.1 KB, 2 pages
FOI 22/605 - attachment 8
PDF, 54.8 KB, 2 pages
FOI 22/605 - attachment 9
PDF, 70.2 KB, 4 pages
FOI 22/844 - attachment
PDF, 595 KB, 5 pages
FOI 22/877 - attachment
PDF, 1.53 MB, 70 pages
FOI 22/878 - attachment
PDF, 310 KB, 19 pages
FOI 22/886 - attachment
PDF, 741 KB, 6 pages
