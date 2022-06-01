Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 21 March 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 21 March 2022
Documents
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-486-1)
PDF, 1.3 MB, 26 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-486 -2)
PDF, 801 KB, 14 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-510-1
PDF, 3.8 MB, 323 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-510-2
PDF, 91.1 KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-496-1
PDF, 144 KB, 9 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-571-1
PDF, 81.4 KB, 2 pages
Details
