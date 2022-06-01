FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 21 March 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 21 March 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
1 June 2022

Freedom of Information request on the number of patient safety incidents relating to in home ventilators produced by all manufacturers and provided in England (FOI 22/485)

Freedom of Information request on how many faulty or otherwise not working PPE regulated by MHRA were received via the Yellow Card scheme in total by the MHRA from March 2020 to January 2022 (FOI 22/428)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse drug reaction (ADR) reports with cannabidiol (FOI 22/496)

Freedom of Information request on two assessment reports that were sent out in response to FOI 10/242 and 10/418 for questions 2 and 3. (FOI 22/486)

Freedom of Information request on if vaccine producers you have permitted thus far: 1) AstraZeneva 2) Pfizer 3) Moderna 4) Novavax 5) Janssen, use fetal bovine serum (Fbs) in making coronavirus vaccines? (FOI 22/547)

Freedom of Information request on a follow-up question to FOI 22/465 in relation to batch testing of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/554)

Freedom of Information request on the PARs are available on the MHRA website for all MAs granted via national and European procedures (FOI 21/575)

Freedom of Information request on the Number and types of adverse side effects and deaths reported due to opioids, for each year from 2019 through until 2021 and associated age ranges. (FOI 22/530)

Freedom of information request on a list of all medical products which have been investigated by MHRA for adverse effects since March 2020. (FOI 22/493)

Freedom of Information request on The marketing authorisation for Karvol (FOI 22/563)

Freedom of Information request on Does the MHRA take a proactive approach to classifying or taking action against products? (FOI 22/569)

Freedom of Information request on 1. The full list of ingredients in the Comirnaty 10 micrograms/dose concentrate for dispersion for injection COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (nucleoside modified) (PLGB 53632/0006) - (FOI 22/571)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22/495

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-486-1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-486 -2)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22/510

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-510-1

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-510-2

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-496-1

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-571-1

