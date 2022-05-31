FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 21 February 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 21 February 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 May 2022

Documents

Freedom of Information request on the ingredients in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 22/403)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the conditions of which the COVID-19 vaccination programme may be stopped (FOI 22/411)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported for neuromuscular simulator devices (FOI 22/436)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/437)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported via the yellow card system (FOI 22/483)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the yellow card reports following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/441)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions reported following the COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 22/098)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the reports of lipodystrophies from medroxyprogesterone (FOI 22/417)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the deaths reported following the hepatitis B vaccination (FOI 21/405)

HTML

FOI-22-405-1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-405-2

PDF, 81.1 KB, 41 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-405-3

PDF, 11.7 KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-405-4

PDF, 44.9 KB, 27 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-405-5

PDF, 38.1 KB, 26 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-405-6

PDF, 52.7 KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-405-7

PDF, 13.7 KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the Marketing Authorisation Applications submitted to the MHRA (FOI 22/057)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the amount of MHRA employees working in the main office (FOI 22/148)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on machines containing the Polyester Polyurethane Foam (FOI 22/328)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the financial losses and writes off for 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021 (FOI 22/349)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions reported following the COVID-19 vaccinations in North Central London (FOI 22/420))

HTML

FOI-22-420-1

PDF, 102 KB, 46 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-420-2

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-420-3

PDF, 20.5 KB, 16 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-420-4

PDF, 50.8 KB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-420-5

PDF, 84 KB, 39 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the adverse reactions reported relating to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/422)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the board meeting held on 18th January 2022 (FOI 22/447)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Annex 4 and 6 of RMP (Gilenya) (FOI 22/461)

HTML

FOI-22-461-1

PDF, 1.5 MB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI-22-461-2

PDF, 97.1 KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the Environmental Risk Assessment for Feldene 0.5% w/w Gel (FOI 22/473)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Environmental Risk Assessment for Feldene Melt 20mg, Feldene 10mg Capsules and Feldene 20mg (FOI 22/474)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the clinical study reports on prothrombin complex concentrate submitted to MHRA (FOI 22/475)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the ingredients and product specifications for the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (FOI 22/476)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on reference medicinal products during the initial marketing authorisation applications for Nifedipine Capsules 10 mg and Famotidine 20mg Tablets (FOI 22/478)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the vaccine damage payment scheme (FOI 22/487)

HTML

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 21 February 2022

Published 31 May 2022