Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 20 November 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 20 November 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/065
PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/701
PDF, 220 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/804
PDF, 65.3 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/805
PDF, 58.5 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/805 - attachment
PDF, 1.11 MB, 30 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/810
PDF, 66.6 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/811
PDF, 113 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/814
PDF, 111 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/815
PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/817
PDF, 179 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/819
PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/819 - attachment
PDF, 102 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/822
PDF, 68.8 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/825
PDF, 93.1 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/826
PDF, 64.8 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/827
PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/831
PDF, 152 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/832
PDF, 163 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/863
PDF, 82.7 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/866
PDF, 69.2 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/880
PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/888
PDF, 67.4 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/891
PDF, 129 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 20 November 2023.