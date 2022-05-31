FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 20 December 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 20 December 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on the number of reports received via the Yellow Card scheme for melanotan II products including nasal sprays and injections between 2011-2021. (FOI 21/1237)

Freedom of Information request on how many reports made to the Yellow Card Scheme are excluded from the published information (FOI 21/1292)

Freedom of Information request on Contracts with vaccine manufacturers to supply any of the COVID-19 vaccines to the NHS/Department of Health and Social Care (FOI 21/1327)

Freedom of Information request on several questions relating to adverse reactions associated with the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1261)

Freedom of Information request on Barnet Hospital notifying them of a defect with some of their St Jude pacemaker models (FOI 21/1269)

Freedom of Information request on the clinical overview for Disulfiram 200 mg tablets (PL 25298/0151)- (FOI 21/1279)

Freedom of Information request on births in England and information on vaccine coverage (FOI 21/1321)

Freedom of Information request on information on applications received for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/1329)

Freedom of Information request on Adverse reaction data for flu vaccines and MMR vaccines from August 2020 to August 2021, as well as the number of vaccinations given (FOI 21/1266)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of the application to change the formulation of my bupropion from extended release to instant release following gastric bypass surgery, which are not currently authorised for use (FOI 21/1331)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of Kaftrio in children ages 6-11 (FOI 21/1347)

Freedom of Information request on was any clinical trials data from outside the UK submitted and used for approving the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 Vaccine for use in UK? (FOI 21/1258)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of Kaftrio in children ages 6-11 (FOI 21/1346)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of Kaftrio in children ages 6-11 (FOI 21/1349)

Freedom of Information request on a copy of all responses received to the questions set out in Chapter 7 (Clinical Investigation / Performance Studies) of the "Consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the United Kingdom" (FOI 21/1263)

Freedom of Information request on the current progress of Kaftrio in children ages 6-11 (FOI 21/1348)

Freedom of Information request on a copy of all correspondence shared between the MHRA and the Notified Body GMED, concerning the safety of Allergan Biocell breast implants from 2006-December 2018 (FOI 21/1326)

Freedom of Information request on All correspondence on the subject matter with Mr. Jeremy Bright (he has raised substantiated concerns about PCR swab test contamination with Dr June Raine (FOI 21/1278)

Freedom of Information request on the claim for TB has now been removed from the brochure and whether MHRA requested manufacturer to do so? (FOI 21/1337)

Freedom of Information request on the if Innova Lateral Flow Tests are still being used and issued past the original agreed EUA date of the 28th August 2021 (FOI 21/1282)

Freedom of Information request on Study synopsis and Clinical summary for Study 09 and Clinical summary for Table 4 and 5 (FOI 21/1293)

Freedom of Information request on a maintenance and support contract with a CCTV company for 10 South Colonnade, Canary Wharf? (FOI 21/1351)

Freedom of Information request on the a third-dose booster was evaluated through the COV-Boost trial (FOI 21/1341)

Freedom of Information request on the the current progress of the Novavax vaccine (FOI 21/1338)

Freedom of Information request on on any product called “Lipanthyl Micro" (FOI 21/1336)

Freedom of Information request on the PAR and therapeutic indications for the glycopyrronium products by Morningside Healthcare (FOI 21/1317)

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines was done through an expedited rolling review (FOI 21/1340)

Freedom of Information request on data on Yellow Card reporting associated with the COVID-19 vaccinations for Jersey in the Channel Islands (FOI 21/1354 )

Freedom of Information request on a copy of all correspondence, reports and data-analysis, shared between the MHRA and the Notified Body GMED, concerning t Allergan Biocell breast implants for the period from 2006-December 2018 (FOI 21/1326)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1279- 1)

PDF, 4.54 MB, 18 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1266 -1)

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1266 -2)

PDF, 68.4 KB, 37 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1266 -3)

PDF, 30.3 KB, 20 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1266 - 4)

PDF, 38.1 KB, 25 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1345- 1)

PDF, 88.1 KB, 13 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1354 -2)

PDF, 129 KB, 22 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1354 -3)

PDF, 118 KB, 22 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1354 -4)

PDF, 74.4 KB, 7 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1278 -1)

PDF, 845 KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request on natural immunity (FOI 21/1350)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1293- 2)

PDF, 162 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1293 - 3)

PDF, 162 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1293 -4)

PDF, 162 KB, 8 pages

Freedom of Information request on product (FOI 21/1244)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-1293- 1)

PDF, 261 KB, 5 pages

Details

Published 31 May 2022