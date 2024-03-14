FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 19 June 2023

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 19 June 2023.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
14 March 2024

Documents

FOI 23/249

PDF, 61.4 KB, 1 page

FOI 23/264

PDF, 201 KB, 11 pages

FOI 23/348

PDF, 69.5 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/350

PDF, 132 KB, 4 pages

FOI 23/353

PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/353 - attachment

PDF, 59.1 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/358

PDF, 85.8 KB, 5 pages

FOI 23/361

PDF, 91.2 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/365

PDF, 68.5 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/368

PDF, 106 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/368 - attachment

PDF, 16.6 MB, 130 pages

FOI 23/373

PDF, 74.9 KB, 4 pages

FOI 23/403

PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages

FOI 23/403 - attachment 1

PDF, 66.4 KB, 34 pages

FOI 23/403 - attachment 2

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Details

Published 14 March 2024

