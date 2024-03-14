Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 19 June 2023
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 19 June 2023.
Documents
FOI 23/249
PDF, 61.4 KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/264
PDF, 201 KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/348
PDF, 69.5 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/350
PDF, 132 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/353
PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/353 - attachment
PDF, 59.1 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/358
PDF, 85.8 KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/361
PDF, 91.2 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/365
PDF, 68.5 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/368
PDF, 106 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/368 - attachment
PDF, 16.6 MB, 130 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/373
PDF, 74.9 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/403
PDF, 130 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/403 - attachment 1
PDF, 66.4 KB, 34 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
FOI 23/403 - attachment 2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 19 June 2023.