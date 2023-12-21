FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 18 July 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 18 July 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
21 December 2023

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of Monkeypox Vaccine Imvanex (FOI22/803)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on plant-based COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/805)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the sewage screening in the UK (FOI 22/793)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on traces of ethylene oxide in medical devices after sterilisation (FOI 22/806)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations and pregnant women (FOI 22/639)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the clinical overview for Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief 200mg/500mg tablets (FOI 22/785)

HTML

FOI-22-785-1

PDF, 12.6 MB, 77 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request on the Distribution Plan for Educational Risk Materials for Glycopyrronium Bromide 1mg and 2mg Tablets (FOI 22/799)

HTML

FOI-22-799-1

PDF, 122 KB, 1 page

FOI-22-799-2

PDF, 98.3 KB, 1 page

Freedom of Information request on the fatalities and the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/648)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the devices and software used within MHRA (FOI 22/724)

HTML

FOI-22-724-1

PDF, 166 KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request on yellow card reports for any model of Insulin Pump where a death was determined to have been a result of a pump defect (FOI 22/763)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on mandatory reporting of adverse device events (FOI 22/777)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the Follow up Questionnaire documents for Palexia (22/783)

HTML

FOI-22-783-1

PDF, 218 KB, 7 pages

Freedom of Information request on Sulfasalazine and the COVID-19 virus (FOI 22/829)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the innovator risk management plan for Fingolimod (FOI 22/833)

HTML

FOI-22-833-1

PDF, 1.5 MB, 31 pages

Freedom of Information request on the adverse events following Pfizer vaccinations (FOI 22/717)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the safety standards for Cannabis based prescription medicines (FOI 22/766)

HTML

Freedom of Information request on the authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 (FOI 22/778)

HTML

Published 21 December 2023

